Lunchbreak: Achiote braised pork tostadas, prepared by Travelle Kitchen and Bar chef Ricardo Jarquin and details about Cochon555

Chef Ricardo Jarquin

Event:

Cochon555

Sunday, April 23

4:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Morgan Manufacturing

401 N Morgan Street

Chicago

For tickets:

cochon555.com/

Travelle Kitchen + Bar

330 N Wabash Avenue

Chicago

www.travellechicago.com

Achiote Braised Pork Tostada

Ingredients:

2 fried tortilla shells

1 oz smashed avocado

5 sliced pickled onions

3 oz/6 Tbs braised achiote pork

1 Tbs grated cotija

garnish picked cilantro

Directions:

Warm achiote braised pork in small saute pan. While achiote pork is warming up. Spread the smashed avocado on both tostadas. Top with braised pork. Garnish tostadas with pickled onions, cilantro and cotija.

Achiote Braised Pork

Ingredients:

15 lb boneless pork butt

1/2 pack anato paste

4 Tbs oregano

1 small handful black peppercorns

3 sticks cinnamon

15 star anise

10 cloves

1/2 pt whole garlic

12 bay leaves

2 pints sour orange juice

1/2 pt sugar

Directions:

Slice pork shoulder into 2 inch thick cuts. Sear on flat top. While pork is searing, get all the ingredients for the marinade and mix them up in a pan or bowl. Once pork is golden brown on both sides, season with salt, like you would a thick cut steak. Place whole garlic cloves on flat top and brown them off. Once brown, add to the marinade along with the pork. Marinade for 24 hours. The following day place marinade and pork in a large pot and add enough water to cover pork half way up. Bring liquid to a boil and immediately drop heat to low. Cook over low heat for at least two hours, pork should be fork tender after two hours. If not, cook for another half hour. Cool in its juices, before using for service remove star anise, cinnamon sticks, cloves, and bay leaves.

Smashed Avocado

Ingredients:

2 avocados

1 lime juiced

salt, to taste

Directions:

Smash avocado in small mixing bowl, add lime juice and salt.

Pickled Onions

Ingredients:

1 whole red onion, sliced

2 star anise

3 cloves

1 pint red wine vinegar

2 Tbs sugar

2 pinches salt

Directions:

Mix all ingredients in medium sized mixing bowl. Let onions marinade for at least 24 hours in vinegar solution.