Lunchbreak: Achiote braised pork tostadas, prepared by Travell Kitchen and Bar chef Ricardo Jarquin and details about Cochon555

Chef Ricardo Jarquin
Travelle Kitchen + Bar
330 N Wabash Avenue
Chicago
Event:
Cochon555
Sunday, April 23
4:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Morgan Manufacturing
401 N Morgan Street
Chicago
For tickets:
Achiote Braised Pork Tostada
Ingredients:
2 fried tortilla shells
1 oz smashed avocado
5 sliced pickled onions
3 oz/6 Tbs braised achiote pork
1 Tbs grated cotija
garnish picked cilantro
Directions:
Warm achiote braised pork in small saute pan. While achiote pork is warming up. Spread the smashed avocado on both tostadas. Top with braised pork. Garnish tostadas with pickled onions, cilantro and cotija.
Achiote Braised Pork
Ingredients:
15 lb boneless pork butt
1/2 pack anato paste
4 Tbs oregano
1 small handful black peppercorns
3 sticks cinnamon
15 star anise
10 cloves
1/2 pt whole garlic
12 bay leaves
2 pints sour orange juice
1/2 pt sugar
Directions:
Slice pork shoulder into 2 inch thick cuts. Sear on flat top. While pork is searing, get all the ingredients for the marinade and mix them up in a pan or bowl. Once pork is golden brown on both sides, season with salt, like you would a thick cut steak. Place whole garlic cloves on flat top and brown them off. Once brown, add to the marinade along with the pork. Marinade for 24 hours. The following day place marinade and pork in a large pot and add enough water to cover pork half way up. Bring liquid to a boil and immediately drop heat to low. Cook over low heat for at least two hours, pork should be fork tender after two hours. If not, cook for another half hour. Cool in its juices, before using for service remove star anise, cinnamon sticks, cloves, and bay leaves.
Smashed Avocado
Ingredients:
2 avocados
1 lime juiced
salt, to taste
Directions:
Smash avocado in small mixing bowl, add lime juice and salt.
Pickled Onions
Ingredients:
1 whole red onion, sliced
2 star anise
3 cloves
1 pint red wine vinegar
2 Tbs sugar
2 pinches salt
Directions:
Mix all ingredients in medium sized mixing bowl. Let onions marinade for at least 24 hours in vinegar solution.