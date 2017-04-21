× Indians beat White Sox 3-0

CHICAGO — Corey Kluber pitched a three-hitter and faced two over the minimum, leading the Cleveland Indians over the Chicago White Sox 3-0 Friday night.

Kluber (2-1) faced 29 batters in the first complete-game shutout in the majors this season. Only one Chicago runner reached second base, and Kluber struck out nine, walked two and threw 110 pitches. It was Kluber’s fourth complete-game shutout and first since June 21, 2016 against Tampa Bay.

Jose Quintana (0-4) took a fifth straight loss dating to last season. The left-hander allowed three runs, five hits and three walks while striking out six in six innings.

Austin Jackson doubled and scored on a wild pitch in the third, and Brandon Guyer hit a two-run homer in the fourth — his first of the year.