× Deadly 3-vehicle accident closes portion of U.S. 41 in Waukegan

WAUKEGAN, Ill. — One person is dead in a three-vehicle accident in suburban Waukegan.

It happened at about 2 a.m. on southbound U.S. 41 Skokie Highway between Belvidere and Martin Luther King Drive. U.S. 41 remains closed in both directions on that stretch of road while authorities investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

3 cars involved in fatal crash in Waukegan. Skokie Hwy closed btw Belvidere and Martin Luther King. pic.twitter.com/9smUDdTDjr — WGN-TV Traffic (@WGNtraffic) April 21, 2017

Fatal crash- US-41 Skokie Hwy SB closed btw IL-120-Belvidere Rd and Martin Luther King Drive/Great Lakes Training pic.twitter.com/HInYRMIvzq — WGN-TV Traffic (@WGNtraffic) April 21, 2017