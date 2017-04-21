× Cubs Game Notes For Friday @ Cincinnati

* The Cubs have had no problems dispatching of the Cincinnati Reds over the last two seasons, winning 28 of 38 meetings with their division rival. The Cubs went 15-4 versus the Reds in 2016. That .789 winning percentage was Chicago’s best in a season against Cincinnati since going 21-1 (.955) in their meetings in 1945.

* The Reds fell to the Orioles yesterday in extra innings. J.J. Hardy’s RBI single in the 10th was just the second run against Cincinnati after the 7th inning this season.The Cubs have allowed 17 runs in the eighth inning or later, tied for fourth most in the National League.

* The Cubs have given up four or more runs in each of their last six games. This is their longest such streak since giving up 4+ runs in 11 consecutive games, June 30-July 10, 2016.

* Opponents are batting just .156 (17/109) with runners in scoring position against Cincinnati’s pitchers this season. Only the Astros (.151) have a lower opponent BA with RISP.

* Zack Cozart is batting .419 (13/21) in home games this season, which is fourth highest in the NL (minimum 1.55 PA/team G). He hit .333 in home games in April last season.

* Jon Lester is 0-0 in 2017, becoming just the second MLB pitcher since 1913 to have a no decision in each of his first three starts of a season despite going 5+ innings and allowing no more than one run in each start (John Thomson, Atl, 2006). Since 1913, no pitcher has done this in his first four starts of any season (streaks exclude any relief appearances).

* In his brief career, opponents have just .188 (15/80) against Tim Adleman when there are two outs in an inning, compared to .270 (51/189) when there are one or zero outs.