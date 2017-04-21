× Controversial display by Green Bay bar owner

A bar owner in Green Bay is making waves with a controversial display outside his bar.

David Nichols used dummies to recreate a lynching scene, with a man hanging, and a businessman and a police officer watching.

He claims, the city ordered his bar closed a month ago, because he refused to discourage certain people from patronizing the bar.

For example, he says he was told to remove rap music from his juke box.

The city says the lynching scene isn’t illegal, but it’s looking into it.