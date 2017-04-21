Chef Fabio Viviani stops by the morning show

Fabio Viviani, Chef, Restaurateur and star of the new digital series Dinner is Served
Known for his television debut on Bravo’s hit reality series Top Chef, Fabio Viviani has had a passion for food since his childhood growing up in Florence, Italy. He trained with culinary luminaries including Alessandro Panzani and Saverio Carmagini, which led to opening many successful restaurants across the country. When Fabio isn’t in the kitchen, he’s at home in Chicago with his wife and son.
Dinner is Served
