Bulls guard Rajon Rondo out indefinitely with fractured thumb

CHICAGO – Just when it looked like things were about to turn around for the Bulls’ veteran point guard, Rajon Rondo has suffered a setback.

On Friday the Bulls announced that he fractured right thumb in Game 2 and will be out indefinitely.

Rondo will not have to undergo surgery for the injury but will miss tonight’s Game 3 against the Celtics in their first round NBA Playoffs series.

The injury occurred in arguably Rondo’s best game with the Bulls on Tuesday night. He tied a franchise record with 14 assists while also scoring 11 points in a 111-97 victory which gave the eighth-seeded Bulls a 2-0 series lead over the top-seeded Celtics.

This is the second injury that Rondo has dealt with over the last month. He missed three games after suffering a sprained wrist against the Knicks on April 4th.

Signed by the Bulls in the summer as a free agent, Rondo played in 69 regular season games averaging 7.8 points and 6.7 assists per contest.