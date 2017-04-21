× Bulls Game 3 Notes For Friday vs. Boston

* The Bulls lead the First Round series versus the Celtics, 2-0, scoring at least 100 points in each game. Prior to this postseason, Chicago had not scored 100 or more points in consecutive games to begin a postseason since doing so in 2009, when it scored in triple digits in each of the first two games of its First Round series versus the Celtics (which it would go on to lose in seven games).

* The Celtics find themselves in an 0-2 best-of-seven playoff series hole for the 14th time in franchise history. Boston has a 1-12 best-of-seven series record all-time when trailing 2-0, with its only such series win coming against the Lakers in the 1969 NBA Finals (won the series in seven games).

* This is the 16th best-of-seven playoff series all-time in which the Bulls have led 2-0; the Bulls won 14 of the previous 15 such series, with their only series loss coming versus the Wizards in the Eastern Conference 2005 First Round.

* Isaiah Thomas scored 33 points in Game 1 and 20 in Game 2. Prior to Thomas, the last time a player started his Celtics postseason career with consecutive 20-point games was in 2002, when Antoine Walker began his Celtics postseason career with a six-game streak and Paul Pierce began his with a five-game streak.

* Jimmy Butler has scored at least 15 points in each of his last 17 playoff games dating back to 2014, the third-longest streak by a Bull all-time behind Michael Jordan (179) and Derrick Rose (27).

* Rajon Rondo had 14 assists in Game 2, his 42nd career playoff game with double-digit assists (the most among active players). He also added 11 points in the game, his 34th career postseason points-assists double-double (the second most among active players behind Chris Paul’s 38).