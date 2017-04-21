× Barack Obama to give 1st speech since leaving office in Chicago

CHICAGO — Former President Barack Obama will speak to young people at the University of Chicago Monday, in what will be his first speech since leaving the White House.

“This event is part of President Obama’s post-presidency goal to encourage and support the next generation of leaders driven by strengthening communities around the country and the world,” spokesman Kevin Lewis said in a news release.

Young adults from Chicago-area schools have been invited to attend the event.

Obama has visited Chicago one other time since leaving office in January. He was in town for a meeting connected to his future Presidential Center planned for Jackson Park.

The Chicago Tribune reports that his speaking engagement is not being sponsored by the Obama Foundation.