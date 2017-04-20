Woman’s car stolen from hospital valet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OAK LAWN, Ill. -- Authorities are investigating after a suburban woman’s car was stolen from a hospital’s valet parking.

Tanjia Simmons says she rushed to the Advocate Christ Medical Center emergency room Tuesday in pain. To get to a doctor as fast as possible, she valeted her brand new car.

When she went to retrieve it from valet later, she found out it was stolen. Simmons says the valet company told her they don’t know what happened but they do have surveillance video of her dropping off her car with the valet.

“I’m already in pain and I’m not feeling good and I was like, not only is my car gone, I’m stranded at the hospital,” Simmons said. “I want to get home to my kids.”

Chicago police found her car Thursday morning at 118th and Watkins in Chicago and towed it to the pound.

Simmons says she was told by the pound she will have to pay to get her car out eventually to the tune of $170 a day. They could hold it for 10 days.

“Right now my car has a hold on it for fingerprints. So I can’t even get it. So each day the price is going to go up for me to get my car,” Simmons said.

Simmons says whoever took her car also took everything inside her car.

“This is an outrage. I just want my car back. I want my things that were in the car back.”

A spokesperson for Advocate Christ Medical Center admits a car was stolen after being parked by its contracted valet company.

The hospital says it’s working closely with authorities as they investigate but declined to say if this is an ongoing issue.

The valet company, FC Health, did not return WGN’s calls for comment. Their website says they also provide valet services for places like the Cheesecake Factory and Ditkas.