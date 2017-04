Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A woman was shot on the Northwest side in what started as a purse-snatching.

It happened in the 5400 block of North Chester just east of O'Hare airport.

The 55-year-old woman was walking home around midnight when two men walked up and demanded her purse. A struggle then ensued, reported the Chicago Sun-Times.

The woman was taken to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.