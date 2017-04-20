Traffic Coordinator

Acts as Copy Coordinator for WGN-TV and WGNTV.COM with responsibility for scheduling commercial copy rotations from agency directions inputting the information into the broadcast computer system (Wide Orbit) .

Responsibilities include but are not limited to:

  • Receiving, interpreting and inputting commercial copy based on agency instructions, flight dates, rotations and multiple revisions within log deadlines.
  • Working with sales and sales assistants answering questions regarding commercials and copy rotations.
  • Maintaining commercial copy instructions/files.
  • Assisting with screening of commercials for clearance in accordance with station policies and FCC regulations.
  • Managing and work with digital systems and other station Traffic departments to share information and receive commercial materials.
  • Acting as backup for the commercial library and its inventory.

Requires a high-school diploma (college degree preferred)  or equivalent related experience and 1 to 2 years of experience in TV, radio or with an agency traffic department. Previous Wide Orbit experience is a plus.  Excellent communication skills, attention to detail, and the ability to multitask in a busy environment are required.

Equal Opportunity Employer

If interested, send cover letter/resume to:

WGN-TV Human Resources Department

2501 W. Bradley Place

Chicago, IL 60618

Fax: 773-528-1387

Apply On-line:  Please go to http://www.tribunemedia.com  and search for

 keywords “Traffic Coordinator”.