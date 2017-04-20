Traffic Coordinator

Acts as Copy Coordinator for WGN-TV and WGNTV.COM with responsibility for scheduling commercial copy rotations from agency directions inputting the information into the broadcast computer system (Wide Orbit) .

Responsibilities include but are not limited to:

Receiving, interpreting and inputting commercial copy based on agency instructions, flight dates, rotations and multiple revisions within log deadlines.

Working with sales and sales assistants answering questions regarding commercials and copy rotations.

Maintaining commercial copy instructions/files.

Assisting with screening of commercials for clearance in accordance with station policies and FCC regulations.

Managing and work with digital systems and other station Traffic departments to share information and receive commercial materials.

Acting as backup for the commercial library and its inventory.

Requires a high-school diploma (college degree preferred) or equivalent related experience and 1 to 2 years of experience in TV, radio or with an agency traffic department. Previous Wide Orbit experience is a plus. Excellent communication skills, attention to detail, and the ability to multitask in a busy environment are required.

