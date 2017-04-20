Acts as Copy Coordinator for WGN-TV and WGNTV.COM with responsibility for scheduling commercial copy rotations from agency directions inputting the information into the broadcast computer system (Wide Orbit) .
Responsibilities include but are not limited to:
- Receiving, interpreting and inputting commercial copy based on agency instructions, flight dates, rotations and multiple revisions within log deadlines.
- Working with sales and sales assistants answering questions regarding commercials and copy rotations.
- Maintaining commercial copy instructions/files.
- Assisting with screening of commercials for clearance in accordance with station policies and FCC regulations.
- Managing and work with digital systems and other station Traffic departments to share information and receive commercial materials.
- Acting as backup for the commercial library and its inventory.
Requires a high-school diploma (college degree preferred) or equivalent related experience and 1 to 2 years of experience in TV, radio or with an agency traffic department. Previous Wide Orbit experience is a plus. Excellent communication skills, attention to detail, and the ability to multitask in a busy environment are required.
Equal Opportunity Employer
If interested, send cover letter/resume to:
WGN-TV Human Resources Department
2501 W. Bradley Place
Chicago, IL 60618
Fax: 773-528-1387
Apply On-line: Please go to http://www.tribunemedia.com and search for
keywords “Traffic Coordinator”.