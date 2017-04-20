Students learn valuable lesson through friends from the Shedd

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It was a great morning for students in the Galewood neighborhood today as some very special teachers brought lessons of the outdoors inside to students.

Teachers from the Shedd Aquarium brought science and of course, animals, on the road to show the 5h graders at Sayre Academy why conservation and our environment is so important.

As part of the Shedd’s new Next Generation Animal Roadshow, educators are hitting 20 schools across Chicago to show the effects oil spills can have on wildlife, the dangers of rising temperatures, how Shedd researchers track and learn about animals, and why some animals look like they do.

Students are given a better understanding why and how the Shedd operates with the animal world here in Chicago and across the world and asks them to make a pledge to become a “Next Gen Animal Responder.” They are tasked with doing what they can to help make our own ecosystem safer for animals of all sizes.

