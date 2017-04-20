× Strong/severe thunderstorms possible east of the Interstste-55 corridor this Thursday afternoon

As a cold front works its way east through our area, afternoon heating should aid in the development of a band of showers and strong to severe thunderstorms along and ahead of the front. The National Storm Prediction Center has the portion of the Chicago area generally along and east of the Interstate-55 corridor included in a Marginal Risk of severe thunderstorms (dark-green-shaded area on the highlighted maps depicting a 5% chance of severe storms within 25 miles of a given location). The greatest risk will be for damaging winds and large hail in the most intense storms.

The highlighted maps shown prepared by the Chicago National Weather Service Forecast Office picture the synoptic situation we face today. The cold front should move from west to east through our area, positioned along the Interstate-55 corridor about midday. The cold front will then progress east, carrying the band of strong/severe thunderstorms with it. Storms should be well to our east by late afternoon.