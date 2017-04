NEW YORK — A New York City firefighter fell several stories while battling a fire in Queens and later died.

It happened at a five-story apartment building at about 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

Officials say the firefighter was taken to Wyckoff Heights Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

Mayor Bill de Blasio is headed to the hospital.

The fire was brought under control at about 3 p.m.