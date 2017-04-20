× Nevada mom fakes son’s death in scam to raise money

A mother in Nevada is accused of faking her 10-year-old son’s death in a scam to raise money.

Prosecutors say Victoria Morrison spent months faking her son’s illness. He was diagnosed with a treatable illness but Morrison told him he was dying of Leukemia.

Morrison started a GoFundMe page. Creating a bucket list, she raised about 2,000 dollars in gift cards, cash and a helicopter ride.

She then posted on social media that her son had died. She even held a fake memorial service.

If convicted, Morrison faces up to 20 years in prison.