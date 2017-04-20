× Navy, Marines prohibit sharing nude photos without consent

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Navy has new regulations making it a punishable offense for sailors and Marines to post nude pictures of service members online without consent.

The new rules are a direct result of the scandal involving male Marines and sailors who posted nude photos of female Marines online.

Many of the women believe top brass has been aware of the problem of lewd pictures for a long time, but turned a blind eye.

Violating the new policy carries the potential for criminal charges.

There’s also a new reporting structure in place for victims.