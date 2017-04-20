Minnesota police department’s hilarious 4/20 tweet goes viral

WYOMING, Minn. — A police department known for its viral tweets has struck gold again on 4/20.

On this notorious “weed holiday,” the department’s Twitter account tweeted a photo of an officer with a net spying on a treasure trove of typical “munchie” treats like Cheetos, White Castle and Mountain Dew.

“Undercover #420 operations are in place. Discreet traps have been set up throughout the city today. #Happy420,” the department tweeted.

Undercover #420 operations are in place. Discreet traps have been set up throughout the city today. #Happy420 pic.twitter.com/Jo8mh0Z5lQ — Wyoming, MN Police (@wyomingpd) April 20, 2017

Since the tweet was sent at about 5 a.m. Thursday, it has been retweeted over 60,000 times and climbing.

In a follow-up tweet, the police department said: “All jokes aside, substance abuse is a real issue. We use tongue in cheek humor to bring attention to those issues.”

All jokes aside, substance abuse is a real issue. We use tongue in cheek humor to bring attention to those issues. — Wyoming, MN Police (@wyomingpd) April 20, 2017

The Wyoming Police Department’s 4/20 tweet from last year featuring a cardboard box “trap” with Cheetos and Doritos also went viral.

Undercover #420 stings are underway. pic.twitter.com/uFsN27Cn1c — Wyoming, MN Police (@wyomingpd) April 20, 2016

According to the Minnesota Star Tribune, a tweet they sent during the Super Bowl also gained national attention. It said: “If you drive drunk tonight we’re going to subject you to that Justin Bieber T-Mobile Super Bowl Commercial the entire way to jail.”