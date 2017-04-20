× Indiana University bans athletes with history of sexual or domestic violence

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana University-Bloomington has enacted a policy banning athletes with a history of sexual or domestic violence from its programs.

The Indianapolis Star reports that the policy approved earlier this month bans all prospective student-athletes — including transfer students and incoming freshman — who have been “convicted of or pleaded guilty or no contest to a felony involving sexual violence” from its programs.

The policy was started by athletic director Fred Glass, who consulted with the university’s Office of Student Welfare and Title IX, and its Student-Athlete Advisory Committee.

In 2015 the Southeastern Conference initiated a ban on member institutions accepting transfer students with a history of serious misconduct, including sexual and domestic assault, while the Big Ten has so far left decisions up to individual institutions.