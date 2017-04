The Chicago Bears will officially release their schedule later today but Bears reporter Brad Biggs at the Chicago Tribune tweeted it out ahead of time.

According to Biggs, the Bears open the regular season on Sept 10th at home vs. the Falcons. ¬†They’ll face division rival, the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field at the end of that month.

#Bears September schedule:

Sept 10 Falcons

Sept 17 at Bucs

Sept 24 Steelers

Sept 28 at Packers — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) April 20, 2017

#Bears October schedule:

Oct. 9 Vikings

Oct. 15 at Ravens

Oct. 22 Panthers

Oct. 29 at Saints — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) April 20, 2017

#Bears November schedule:

Nov. 5 bye

Nov. 12 Packers

Nov. 19 Lions

Nov. 26 at Eagles — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) April 20, 2017

#Bears December schedule:

Dec. 3 49ers

Dec. 10 at Bengals

Dec. 16 at Lions

Dec. 24 Browns

Dec. 31 at Vikings There it is. The full slate. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) April 20, 2017

So that is back-to-back prime time games for #Bears in Weeks 4 and 5 vs. GB and MIN. Worth wondering how many night games 3-13 team lands. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) April 20, 2017

#Bears have 2 prime time games scheduled and a Saturday game in Week 15 at Detroit. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) April 20, 2017

The Bears end the regular season on the last day of the year in Minnesota and face off against the Vikings.