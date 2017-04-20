Chance the Rapper makes Time’s ‘100 most influential people’ list

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Rapper Chance The Rapper attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS)

TIME Magazine’s annual “100 most influential people in the world” list is out and Chance the Rapper is among those listed.

The list is broken up into five subcategories; Pioneers, Artists, Leaders, Titans and Icons.

Chance is listed under “Pioneers.”

Chance, a local rapper, has made headlines not only for his music but for his philanthropy. Amidst the Chicago Public School funding crisis, Chance donated a million dollars to CPS and continues to raise thousands of dollars more to go towards public schools in the city.

He won three Grammy’s this year in the categories of Best New Artist, Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Album. All of this only possible due to the Grammy’s changing the rules so he could be considered.

Chance is an independent artist, unsigned by any record label. He doesn’t sell his music, he streams it for his fans for free, and he often incorporate his faith in his work.

“Chance upends expectations about what artists, ­especially hip-hop artists, can do,” wrote Grammy-winning record artist and fellow Chicagoan, Common, in TIME Magazine. 

Chance is not the only Chicagoan on the list.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – OCTOBER 07: Chicago Cubs general manager Theo Epstein stands on the field during batting practice before the game between the Chicago Cubs and the San Francisco Giants at Wrigley Field on October 7, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Cub’s President, Theo Epstein also made the list under the “Leaders” category.

Actor John Cusack wrote about Epstein in TIME. He mentioned a thoughtful anecdote about Epstein in the moment the Cub’s won the World Series.

 