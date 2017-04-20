× Blackhawks Game 4 Notes For Thursday @ Columbus

* The Predators came back from a 2-0 deficit to beat the Blackhawks, 3-2, in overtime on Monday night, taking a commanding 3-0 lead in this series. Nashville has now won three playoff games all-time when trailing by two goals (also in 2008 vs. Detroit and 2016 vs. San Jose).

* Nashville has outscored Chicago 5-0 in the third period/overtime in the first three games of this series. Chicago had +18 goal differential in the third period/overtime during the 2016-17 regular season.

* The last time Chicago lost the first three games of a postseason series was in 2011 vs. Vancouver (stretched series to seven games before losing). The Blackhawks have been swept in a best-of-seven matchup 13 of the previous 16 times they’ve entered Game 4 down 3-0.

* This is the first time in franchise history that Nashville has had a chance to sweep a best-of-seven series. Including Game 3, the Predators are 25-9-8 (.690) at Bridgestone Arena this season – the fourth-best home record in the league.

* Patrick Kane lit the lamp on Monday night, ending his goalless drought at eight straight games dating to the regular season. With 50 career postseason markers, Kane is now one of four Blackhawks all-time with 50+ goals (Bobby Hull – 62, Denis Savard – 61 and Stan Mikita – 59).

* Kevin Fiala scored the game-winner for the Preds Monday night, lighting the lamp for the second straight game. Fiala is one of three rookies to net an overtime goal in the 2017 playoffs (also Jake Guentzel of the Penguins and Kasperi Kapanen of the Maple Leafs).