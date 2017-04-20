Around Town visits the Chopping Block in Lincoln Square

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Chopping Block is celebrating their 20th anniversary this year. We’re checking visiting to learn the latest in home preparation tips for quick meals for parents on the go.

About the Chopping Block:

We have been teaching people in Chicago how to cook for 20 years. The Chopping Block is a recreational cooking school that combines education and entertainment, as our staff provides each guest “The Chopping Block Experience.” From the greeting you receive when you walk in our stores, to the music you hear, to the tools and equipment you use, to the menu you create, to the plate you eat on, to the products you shop for, we strive to provide the ultimate experience for our customers.

The Chopping Block

4747 N Lincoln, Chicago, IL 60625

LINCOLN SQUARE

www.thechoppingblock.com