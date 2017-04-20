Anthony Rizzo gives batting practice passes to viral crying Cubs fan

CHICAGO — As if you needed another reason to love Anthony Rizzo.

The star Chicago Cubs first baseman offered Cubs batting practice passes to 9-year-old Kolt, the star of a new viral video in which he openly sobs after receiving tickets to see his favorite team.

“When u come for the game Kolt I’ll have BP passes waiting for you. NO better place to see the Cubs then right on the field,” Rizzo said in his tweet.

This is awesome. When u come for the game Kolt I'll have BP passes waiting for you. No better place to see the @Cubs then right on the field https://t.co/P7Ma2p4MUh — Anthony Rizzo (@ARizzo44) April 20, 2017

Kolt, who is from Pierceton, Ind., got the tickets from his dad for all his hard work on the farm.

The game is in June. We hope you have a blast buddy!