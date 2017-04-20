× Activist demands transparency in McDonald murder case

Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke faces a court hearing today, in the shooting death of Laquan McDonald; Van Dyke is charged with McDonald’s murder.

Now the activist who got the police video of the shooting released to the public is demanding more transparency.

William Calloway says the judge has put a “gag order” on all principals in the case; and he’s allowed secret attorney conversations with no court reporter to take transcripts.

Calloway is also demanding that Mayor Rahm Emanuel resign, for refusing to release the McDonald video until after his re-election two years ago.