Crystal Garden (violin player Bord Tinsley of the Dave Matthews Band) stops by the WGN Morning News

BOYD TINSLEY, THE BELOVED VIOLIN PLAYER FROM DMB AND THE NEW BAND HE IS PRODUCING (AND PLAYING WITH), CRYSTAL GARDEN WILL BE PERFORMING IN CHICAGO. BOYD AND HIS BAND ARE AVAILABLE TO COME BY THE STUDIO BEFORE THEIR PERFORMANCES AT SCHUBAS. WANTED TO SEE IF YOU’D LIKE TO INTERVIEW BT AND THE BAND, WHILE THEY ARE IN TOWN.

CRYSTAL GARDEN IS TINSLEY’S BRAINCHILD, AND FOR OVER TWO YEARS HE SOUGHT OUT JUST THE RIGHT GROUP OF MUSICIANS TO FORM WHAT HE CONSIDERS “A REALLY TIGHT MODERN DAY ROCK BAND”. THE BAND CONSISTS OF CANADIANS: CHARLIE CSONTOS, BASS AND MATT FREWEN ON DRUMS, ALONG WITH AMERICAN BAND MATE, VOCALIST MYCLE WASTMAN (FROM THE VOICE).

“I HAVE SPENT MOST OF MY TIME THE LAST COUPLE OF YEARS (WHEN NOT PLAYING WITH DMB), MEETING WITH AND LISTENING TO NEW TALENT. I HAVE TO SAY MY SEARCH HAS PAID OFF. I THINK THESE FOUR GUYS ARE AS GOOD, IF NOT BETTER THAN ANYONE ELSE PLAYING TODAY” TINSLEY SAID. THE BAND IS MADE UP OF VERY TALENTED YOUNG MUSICIANS. CRYSTAL GARDEN WILL SOON RELEASE A CD THAT ALSO FEATURES GUITARIST STANLEY JORDAN AND TINSLEY ON VIOLIN.

CRYSTAL GARDEN

4/20 – 9 PM

SCHUBAS

WWW.CRYSTALGARDENBAND.COM