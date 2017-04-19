× White Sox pitcher Jose Quintana teaches Jimmy Fallon Spanish on “The Tonight Show”

NEW YORK – One of the biggest obstacles many young baseball prospects face early in their careers is not adjusting to a higher level of pitchers and hitters.

Sometimes it’s just learning to talk to teammates and those around you.

That was the case for White Sox pitcher Jose Quintana when he came to the United States to begin his career in the minor leagues first with the Yankees and then in Chicago. Fluent in Spanish, the pitcher started learning English from an interesting place – “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.”

When the host heard about this, he decided to give Quintana a chance to appear on the show. With the White Sox facing the Yankees this week in the Bronx, the pitcher made his way to Manhattan to tape a segment with Fallon.

This segment appeared on Wednesday’s show as Fallon and Quintana talked outside Rockafeller Center with the pitcher discussing how he learned English from watching the show. Then Quintana takes a moment to teach Fallon a little bit of Spanish in this 1:19 clip.