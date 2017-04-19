Dear Tom,

What is the date of Chicago’s latest spring measurable snowfall?

The date is May 11, 1966, when the Chicago area officially recorded 0.2 inches of snowfall at Midway Airport. The snow fell in the opening stages of a wet, windy spring storm that eventually brought more than 3 inches of heavy, flooding rains to the Chicago area, forcing scores of people out of their homes. The snow was heaviest north and west of the city where 3.5 inches was recorded at Elgin, 2 inches at Barrington and Glen Ellyn and 1.6 inches at O’Hare International Airport. The storm followed a warm spell that produced a high of 84 on May 5. Cooler weather moved in on May 8, with a high of just 47, followed by a trace of snow on May 9, when the temperature dropped to freezing.