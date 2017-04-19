Student forced to sit naked as punishment at Utah school: source

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- A Utah principal is at the center of an investigation after she allegedly ordered a first grader to take off his pants as part of a punishment.

The Salt Lake City School District has placed Edison Elementary Principal Laurie Lacy on leave, and Salt Lake City Police have launched an investigation, following an incident that police said ended with DCFS getting involved.

Police and the school district would not give exact details of the incident, but a source close to the situation told KSTU that Lacy told a student to pull his pants down in her office while disciplining him.

Detective Greg Wilking with Salt Lake City Police said the incident took place on April 7.

The source told KSTU that a teacher brought the student, a refugee they thought to be in the first grade, to Lacy's office after the student kept pulling his pants down during school.

Lacy told the student to take his pants off in her office, the source said.

The student had no underwear on, the source explained, and Lacy forced him to sit half-naked in a chair in the corner of her office.

At least a few teachers were in the office during the situation and witnessed it happen, said the source. The person wasn't sure how long the student sat in the chair without pants on.

Det. Wilking said the school district and DCFS reported the incident to police on April 12. He said Special Victims Unit detectives are investigating the case, because it's somewhat sexual in nature and involves a young boy.

Because the case is in such an early stage, he wouldn't comment further.

Jason Olsen from the Salt Lake School District, sent Fox 13 this statement: