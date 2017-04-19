The Blackhawks face must win Game 4 Thursday

The Blackhawks have been here before, in 2011 they fell behind Vancouver 3-0 but were able to force a Game 7 before losing in OT.  The Blackhawks have managed just two goals so far in the series and will need their star players to rise to the occasion four games in a row.