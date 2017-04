Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WGN Morning News visited St. Stanislaus Kostka to celebrate the church's 150th anniversary.

According to Father Tony Bush, the church was originally built to minister to the Polish community, a large portion of immigrants that moved to Chicago at the turn of the 19th Century.

The priest also mentioned that St. Stanislaus became the largest and most popular church in the world, attracting up to 40,000 parishioners.

The church will celebrate its anniversary in ceremony at 2 p.m. Wednesday.