Slight Risk of severe thunderstorms later this afternoon/tonight in the Chicago area

A “back-door” cold front is forecast to sag south through the Chicago area this morning, then reverse course and move back north as a warm front triggering showers and possible severe thunderstorms later this afternoon and tonight. The National Storm Prediction Center has determined that much of the Chicago area will be under a Slight Risk of Severe thunderstorms during this period (yellow-shaded area on the highlighted map depicting a 15% chance of severe storms within 25 miles of a given location).

While we rest in the cooler northeast flow today, a center of low pressure is expected to intensify over Iowa and move northeast. This in turn will force the cold front that moved through our area this morning to reverse course, approaching our area from the south this afternoon and moving north through our area overnight, bringing a return or milder, moist and more unstable air and triggering a round of potentially severe storms. The greatest risk of severe storms looks to be in eastern Iowa.

Colder air will swing across our area from the northwest Thursday, as the center of low pressure moves to the north and east across Wisconsin.