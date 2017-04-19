Riot Fest announces first wave of 2017 lineup
CHICAGO — Riot Fest has revealed the first wave of bands that are playing at the annual Chicago music festival this summer.
Riot Fest is scheduled to be held in Douglas Park from Sept. 15-17 and will host more than 100 bands, a carnival, food trucks and more.
Tickets go on sale here Wednesday at noon. Standard three day passes are $149.98 and VIP and layaway options are also available.
The first 70 bands are:
Nine Inch Nails (Friday)
Queens of the Stone Age (Saturday)
Jawbreaker (Sunday)
New Order
Paramore
Prophets of Rage (members of Rage Against the Machine, Public Enemy and Cypress Hill)
M.I.A.
Wu-Tang Clan
Mike D (DJ Set)
A Day To Remember
Gogol Bordello
Taking Back Sunday
Vic Mensa
Dirty Heads
TV on the Radio
Ministry
Dinosaur Jr.
New Found Glory
Death From Above 1979
Bad Brains
FIDLAR
Action Bronson
Pennywise
Built to Spill
X
Peaches
The Lawrence Arms
The Mighty Mighty Bosstones
The Orwells
Bayside
Say Anything
Mayday Parade
Streetlight Manifesto
Dead Cross
Minus the Bear
The Menzingers
LIARS
GWAR
Buzzcocks
GBH
Real Friends
Hot Water Music
Shabazz Palaces
Andrew W.K.
Fishbone
The Story So Far
State Champs
Four Year Strong
Beach Slang
The Cribs
that dog.
Knuckle Puck
Chon
Slaves
The Hotelier
The Flatliners,
Dessa
Saul Williams
Nothing More
Alice Bag
Tobacco
Sleep On It
Downtown Boys
Engine 88
The Smith Street Band
The Regrettes
HDBeenDope
Gazebos
Kitten Forever