Riot Fest announces first wave of 2017 lineup

CHICAGO — Riot Fest has revealed the first wave of bands that are playing at the annual Chicago music festival this summer.

Riot Fest is scheduled to be held in Douglas Park from Sept. 15-17 and will host more than 100 bands, a carnival, food trucks and more.

Tickets go on sale here Wednesday at noon. Standard three day passes are $149.98 and VIP and layaway options are also available.

The first 70 bands are:

Nine Inch Nails (Friday)

Queens of the Stone Age (Saturday)

Jawbreaker (Sunday)

New Order

Paramore

Prophets of Rage (members of Rage Against the Machine, Public Enemy and Cypress Hill)

M.I.A.

Wu-Tang Clan

Mike D (DJ Set)

A Day To Remember

Gogol Bordello

Taking Back Sunday

Vic Mensa

Dirty Heads

TV on the Radio

Ministry

Dinosaur Jr.

New Found Glory

Death From Above 1979

Bad Brains

FIDLAR

Action Bronson

Pennywise

Built to Spill

X

Peaches

The Lawrence Arms

The Mighty Mighty Bosstones

The Orwells

Bayside

Say Anything

Mayday Parade

Streetlight Manifesto

Dead Cross

Minus the Bear

The Menzingers

LIARS

GWAR

Buzzcocks

GBH

Real Friends

Hot Water Music

Shabazz Palaces

Andrew W.K.

Fishbone

The Story So Far

State Champs

Four Year Strong

Beach Slang

The Cribs

that dog.

Knuckle Puck

Chon

Slaves

The Hotelier

The Flatliners,

Dessa

Saul Williams

Nothing More

Alice Bag

Tobacco

Sleep On It

Downtown Boys

Engine 88

The Smith Street Band

The Regrettes

HDBeenDope

Gazebos

Kitten Forever