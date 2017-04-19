Rick Telander discusses a host of topics on Wednesday’s Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - As one of the deans of Chicago sports columnist, there is never a shortage of things to talk about.

Whether its the Bulls and Blackhawks surprising stars to their respective playoff series to the Cubs' most unique homestand to a story on a local high school, Rick Telander has a story for all of them.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Sun Times columnist took his time to give some thoughts on all of those topics on Wednesday's Sports Feed. For three segments, he joined Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman to discuss the things that are top of mind for Chicago sports fans.

To hear Rick's discussion on the show, click on the videos above or below.