Man uses social media to expose history of suburban Yorkville

YORKVILLE, Ill. -- Over the years, Thomas Milschewski has collected old photographs of Yorkville, a small town located west of Chicago, from friends and neighbors.

And recently, he's figured out a way to connect these historic images to the settings Yorkville residents see every day.

Thomas posts his mashups on the Facebook page Yorkville Then & Now in the descriptions he writes more about the story behind each old photo.

Thomas believes that it is important to shed light on towns that are often overshadowed by city attractions.

"Tons of people's buses pass by and they just don't see everything that's here," he said.

He's posted dozens of images to the Facebook page and they've been shared to tens of thousands of people.

Thomas is finishing his music degree at Northern Illinois University and he hopes to teach, but his love of history and the drive to share it isn't going anywhere.

"I hope people realize there's more [to Yorkville]. Maybe they would realize how special it is," he said.