Man in custody in murder investigation of suburban woman found dead in apartment

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. – Police say they have a suspect in custody in the murder investigation of a suburban woman who was found dead in her apartment.

Schaumburg police say they have a man in custody in the homicide investigation of 33-year-old Tiffany Thrasher.

Police have not provided additional details at this time. They will be holding a news conference tomorrow morning in which more details are expected.

Thraser was found dead in her apartment in the 2600 block of Clipper Drive in Schaumburg Sunday. Police performed a well being check at her address after Thraser did not show up for church.

Police say she was strangled.

Tuesday, police said in a statement the investigation has led them to believe the suspect “entered the victim’s apartment through a ground floor window which was unlocked.”

Police also said the victim may have been sexually assaulted by the suspect.