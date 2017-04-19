Lunchbreak: Strawberry poptart pie, prepared by Pie, Pie My Darling Chef Heather Lederman

Chef Heather Bodine-Lederman

Pie, Pie My Darling

www.facebook.com/piepiemydarling/

Strawberry Poptart Pie

Pie Crust

Ingredients:

2 1/2 cups all purpose flour

1 tsp salt

2 Tbs sugar

1 cup butter, chopped into cubes (I use earth balance vegan buttery sticks)

1/2 cup water

1 Tbs apple cider vinegar

Directions:

Add flour, salt and sugar to a food processor. Pulse 2 to 3 times until combined. Scatter butter cubes over flour and process until butter chunks are the size of peas. In a separate bowl, mix together vinegar and water. Transfer the flour mixture to a medium bowl then sprinkle 6 tablespoons of water mixture into flour mixture. Use your hands or a spatula to gently distribute the wet mixture into the dry. Repeat with 6 more TBS of wet mixture until a dough begins to form. The crumbs should begin to form larger clusters. If you pinch some of the dough and it holds together, it’s ready. If the dough falls apart, add 1 to 2 more Tbs. The dough should hold together but it should not be sticky and wet. Once it’s ready, split into two discs, wrap in plastic wrap, and chill in the fridge for at least two hours. While the dough is chilling, prep your filling.

Filling

Ingredients:

2 lbs fresh or frozen strawberries, cut in half

3/4 cup sugar

5 Tbs cornstarch

splash of lemon juice

Directions:

Hull and slice your strawberries and place them in a mixing bowl, along with the sugar, cornstarch, and lemon juice. Stir until evenly coated. Set aside.

Once your dough has chilled, lightly flour a counter top surface and roll out your two crusts into roughly 10″ discs. Cut off excess dough around edges. Place one dough disc in your pie tin, then fill with strawberry mixture. Place your second dough disc on top, and crimp as desired. Chill the pie in the fridge for at least one hour. When you’re ready to bake, set the oven to 400. Bake the pie on a lined sheet tray for 10 minutes, then reduce the heat to 350. Bake for 25 minutes, then rotate the tray and bake another 25 minutes until the top crust is golden brown and crispy. Let the pie fully cool, then mix 1 cup powdered sugar with 1-2 Tbs water until it forms a smooth icing. Pour over the top of the pie, then add sprinkles of your choice. Let stand for 10-15 minutes to set before slicing.