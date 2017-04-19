Midday Fix: Braised lamb shanks, prepared by Chez Moi chef Dominique Tougne

Chef Dominique Tougne
Chez Moi
2100 N Halsted Street
Chicago
(773) 871-2100
www.chezmoichicago.com
Chez Moi is celebrating its 5th Anniversary May 1-7! Join Chef Dominique Tougne for a Special Menu ALL WEEK & Wine Dinner on Thursday, May 4! Check out their website for more information.
Braised Lamb Shank a la Robuchon
Serve 4
Ingredients:
4 lamb shanks, about 12 to 14 oz each
2 tsp cumin powder
2 tsp coriander powder
1 tsp turmeric
1 tsp ginger powder
1 tsp madras curry
1 stem thyme
1 stem rosemary
salt and pepper
1/2 cup olive oil
Directions:
Combine all the spices together and set aside. Heat 2 tsp of olive oil in a skillet. Pan sear the lamb shanks on all sides, set aside. Rub each one with the spice mix. In a large sauce pot, display the lamb shanks, then cover with water or vegetable stock or chicken stock. Bring to a boil, then cook for about 4-6 hours over low to medium heat. When the meat is tender, remove carefully the lamb and set up in a sheet pan. Drizzle olive oil on top, then roast in an oven at 400F until a nice light brown crust. Or you could remove the lamb from the sauce pot and re-sear in the skillet. Serve very hot over mashed potatoes or couscous.