Judge to rule April 28 in Chicago schools funding lawsuit

CHICAGO — A Cook County judge is to rule next week on two motions affecting Chicago Public Schools' funding lawsuit against the state of Illinois.

Judge Franklin Ulyses Valderrama said Wednesday that he would rule April 28 on whether the nation's third-largest school district deserves immediate financial action from the state. He also will rule on whether the district's lawsuit should be allowed to proceed.

CPS claims the way Illinois funds its schools violates the civil rights of Chicago's predominantly-minority student population. CPS wants the judge to bar the state from distributing education money in what it calls a racially discriminatory manner. The state has asked the judge to dismiss the case.

The ruling comes as CPS says it could end classes early this year because of a funding shortfall.