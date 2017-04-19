Jeopardy contestant blurts out hilariously wrong answer to question

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's safe to say none of us are going to appear on Jeopardy anytime soon, but this might happen if we did.

Contestant Kevin jumped on his buzzer after host Alex Trebek read the question, but then he had no idea what to say.

The category was 'Three Plus Three' so it's a two word answer where each word has three letters.

Kevin's answer, 'hot gun,' fits that, but besides being wrong, it also wasn't in the form of a question. He just blurted out the only thing that was in his head at the time.

Well done, Kevin. The best Jeopardy contestants really are the ones who don't go down without a fight.