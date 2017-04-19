× Ikea considers opening a standalone restaurant

DELFT, Netherlands. — Soon you may not have to drive to Ikea to get your fill of Swedish meatballs.

The company is thinking about starting its own chain of restaurants.

While this is still in the planning phase, the idea stemmed from data that found 30 percent of Ikea’s food customers weren’t coming to shop, they were just coming to eat.

Ikea is already investing in its food business by adding healthier options including chicken and vegan meatballs.