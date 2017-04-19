× How to reserve a free bounce house for Chicago summer block parties

CHICAGO — Summer’s coming and if you want a free bounce house for that neighborhood block party, you can reserve it on online starting today.

City officials say that bounce houses can be reserved for Saturday and Sunday block parties between May 27th and August 27th.

The free bounce houses are only available to residents for block parties within city limits. They’re not available for parties on private properties, in parks or at festivals.

To reserve your bounce house, visit neighborhood programs at cityofchicago.org