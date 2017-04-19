Former Patriots star Aaron Hernandez hangs himself in prison, officials say

Convicted murderer and former NFL star Aaron Hernandez was found hanged in his Massachusetts prison cell Wednesday morning, officials said, just days after he was acquitted in a separate murder case.

The 27-year-old former New England Patriots tight end was found suspended from a bed sheet attached to a window in his cell at the Souza Baranowski prison in Shirley at about 3:05 a.m., the Massachusetts Department of Correction said.

“Lifesaving techniques were attempted on Mr. Hernandez, and he was transported to UMASS Leominster, where he was pronounced dead at 4:07 a.m.,” the correction department’s statement reads.

Hernandez, who was alone in his cell in a general population wing, had “attempted to block his door from the inside by jamming the door with various items,” the statement reads.

The Massachusetts State Police are investigating his death.

Developing story – more to come