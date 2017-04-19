First hearing held on legalizing marijuana in Illinois

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Today Illinois lawmakers took their first long hard look at a proposal to legalize recreational marijuana.

State lawmakers peppered advocates with questions during the first hearing today in the Loop.

The proposal is being touted as a solution to the state's budget woes.

And Illinois would be the first state in the Midwest to pass such a law.

Supporters point to the financial windfall in Colorado after that state legalized pot for recreational use.

But not everyone is convinced.

This was the first of several planned public hearings.

Supporters of the proposal say they don't plan to bring it to the state legislature during this session.