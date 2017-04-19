FeedonThis: Can the Blackhawks stars get it going in time?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - This wasn't supposed to happen at all.

The Blackhawks looked like a veteran team with a Stanley Cup title within their reach. Instead, they are fighting for their playoff lives just three games into their first round series.

Can the Blackhawks get things going again? The more specific question is if they get their stars like Jonathan Toews going on offense before its to late.

Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman discussed that on Wednesday's Sports Feed. That's part of #FeedonThis from the show which you can watch in the video above.

Meanwhile the Bulls are halfway towards a monumental first round upset in the NBA Playoffs.

Facing the top-seeded Celtics, Fred Hoiberg's eighth-seeded team has blown past their opponents in the first two games on the road.

The main reason? How about Rajon Rondo. The guys discuss in the video above.

Aaron Hernandez' death was announced in the early morning hours of Wednesday and has brought a lot of reaction from those in and outside the football world.

Jarrett and Josh gave their thoughts on the troubled former tight end for the Patriots in the video above.