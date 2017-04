CHICAGO — Emergency crews are on the scene of a car crash involving Chicago police officers.

That crash happened at 31st St and Shields Ave in Chinatown.

Reports indicate the officers were in pursuit of suspects in a shooting at the time of the crash.

Two officers are injured. They were transported to the hospital. The extent of their injuries are not yet known.

Police say civilians were also injured.

Shooting Cermak/Wentworth has Chinatown Feeder ramps blocked. Report of suspect pursuit ending in crash at 31/Shields pic.twitter.com/qSzwU2JwQc — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) April 19, 2017

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.