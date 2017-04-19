Early Morning Hero: Cheryl Glover

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO – One of our April Early Morning Heroes, Cheryl Glover, is the front desk clerk at the DuSable High School Campus. With her smile, laughter and loving personality, Ms. Glover has been described as the glue and pillar that holds together the students, staff and parents of the high school. We surprised her one morning with McDonald’s breakfast and a $300 McDonald’s Arch Card! Mike Toomey has the full story.