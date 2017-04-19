Chicago to escape weekend rain—but NOT “NE” winds or cool temps—as the latest spring storm tracks to the south; temps here predicted to run 20 degrees cooler than last Sat./Sun.
-
Chilly temps & some snow in the forecast
-
Work week forecast: Rain followed by temps in the 50’s
-
Work week forecast: Temps to dip, then rise again
-
More record-breaking temps expected throughout the week
-
Cooler temps across Chicago area this weekend
-
-
Cold weekend will give way to warmer temps
-
Temps bounce up and down all week
-
Roller Coaster week of temps rolls on
-
Dip in temps brings chance for flurries
-
Above average temps carry on through the week
-
-
Mild weekend then more normal temps return
-
Warm temps for Feb. What a week ahead!
-
First week of February has a variety of temps