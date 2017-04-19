Chicago clerk says Amy Schumer surprised her with a visit – and a generous thank you

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO – A mattress store employee got a huge surprise last week when a stranger – to her – stopped in to the store and bought a mattress – for her.

After the customer left, Sagine Lazarre did some digging and discovered the good deed was courtesy of Amy Schumer.

“It’s amazing, mind blowing. I’m still shocked,” Lazarre told WGN News today.

Lazarre says she was working at the Six Corners Mattress Firm last Thursday when a woman jogging by stopped in and asked to use the bathroom.

Lazarre told her she could.

“She comes out of the bathroom and asks me which one of these (mattresses) is my favorite. I told her … She told me she wanted to buy it for me. And I was was so shocked!”

Lazarre says she thought she was being set up. But the woman told her she wanted to thank her for letting her use the bathroom and mentioned that she was an actress and comedian. And when she went to pay for the mattress, Lazarre saw the name “Amy Schumer” on the credit card.

She said she knows who Schumer is and has watched her stand-up comedy, but was shocked when the whole thing was happening.

“After she left, I Googled her name. The lady that was right there talking to me is Amy Schumer. It was amazing. Unbelievable.”

Lazarre said when they were chatting, the woman told her she lives in New York but visits Chicago often to see friends.

Lazarre and her daughter just moved to a new apartment in Woodridge last month, so the new, $2,000 mattress came at a perfect time.

WGN reached out to Amy Schumer and her people, but never heard back.